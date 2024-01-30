Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, who was recently in India for the maiden gig of Jonas Brothers, was stopped by airport security at the Mumbai airport.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the singer, hounded by paparazzi at the airport, being temporarily stopped from entering the terminal. The security personnel at the airport asked his team for some documents as they checked for a solution while the singer had to wait outside the terminal.

As per media reports, the singer was stopped due to an alleged oversight by his team regarding his tickets.

The Jonas Brothers’ performance at the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India in Mumbai. The crowd at the venue went mad when Nick’s elder brother Kevin called him ‘Jiju’ for the Indian audience prior to performing the song ‘Waffle House’ from their studio album.

While Nick owned the stage with his vocals, he also shredded on stage as he joined forces with his brother on the lead guitar. The energy of the performers and the crowd was over the roof.

Nick also sang ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ with the Indian rapper King. Nick, who was dressed in a floral cotton shirt and beige pants, sang his portion of ‘Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife’, a song that he recorded with Indian artiste King.