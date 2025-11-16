Kendrapara: Potato farmers in this district are facing a severe seed shortage as the government supply has yet to reach them, even after the start of November.

Many have been forced to buy seeds from private markets at high prices, raising concerns about crop success and production costs.

Despite the district consuming over 600 quintals of potatoes daily and cultivating around 700 hectares each year, the Agriculture department has set a target of 1,000 hectares for this season.

To meet that target, around 15,000 quintals of seed potatoes are required, but not a single kg of government-supplied seed has reportedly reached farmers so far. District Farmers’ Association secretary Gayadhar Dhal said potato is a staple food item, and prices have been surging in recent months.

He added that while farmers had completed all preparations for the Rabi crop, they were left waiting for a quality seed supply.

“The farmers have been running from pillar to post, but seeds are yet to arrive,” he said.

Farmers now rely on private suppliers, where seed potatoes cost about Rs 60 per kg, compared to the government rate of Rs 11– Rs 17.

Dhal warned that the absence of certified seeds could impact both yield and quality.

Sunakar Raut, a farmer from Kusiapal village in Derabish block, said the soaring market price of potatoes had encouraged many to expand cultivation this year.

“I have planned to grow potatoes on 13 acres, but the seed crisis has halted my work,” he said, adding that he did not trust the quality of seeds available in local markets.

Farmer leader Bidhu Bhushan Mohapatra criticised the administration, saying that even 10 years after the launch of the Potato Mission in 2015, basic issues like timely seed supply and cold storage infrastructure remain unresolved.

“Without cold storage, it is impossible to preserve the harvest.

The administration must act immediately to ensure seed distribution and storage facilities,” he said.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Sukumar Dutta confirmed the delay, saying the seed indent had been placed and supplies would reach the district soon.