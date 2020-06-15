Kendrapara: Even as agriculture works have started in this district with the arrival of monsoon, farmers are struggling with unavailability of seeds, a report said.

Despite farmers having ploughed their farmlands thrice, farming has failed to take off as the agriculture department couldn’t provide seeds in time.

As a result, many farmers were seen buying paddy, jute and other seeds from traders. Many farmers were also seen buying traditional paddy seeds from the open market. Farmers alleged that the state government had announced to make seeds available to them before Akshaya Tritiya but seeds are yet to reach dealer points.

As per tradition, Akshaya Tritiya marks the commencement of agricultural activities before the onset of monsoon. The auspicious day sees the ceremonial act of sowing seeds in paddy fields after ploughing during which farmers worship Mother Earth and Goddess Laxmi for a bumper harvest.

Farmer Nityanand Swain of Kansar village said the seeds supplied by the government costs Rs 2,522 per quintal but are available to farmers at subsidized rates. Moreover, these seeds lead to good harvest as they are supplied to farmers after proper treatment. However, due to unavailability of seeds farmers are forced to buy them from traders at Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200 per quintal.

This year he will carry out cultivation on his 23 acre farmland but unavailability of seeds has deterred him to make further progress in cultivation, Swain said.

A share-cropper Umakant Sahu of Pakhyot village alleged that the process of seed supply by the state government has become a bane of farmers.

He alleged that authorities in primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) are insisting on compulsory registration of farmers even as seeds are yet to be available with them. He has taken land on holding for cultivation but has been sitting idle due to lack of seeds.

Farmer leader Bidhubhusan Mohapatra demanded early supply of seeds to farmers who are yet to recover from the crop loss due to cyclonic storm Amphan and last year’s cyclone Fani.

Ashok Kumar Mahasuar, district agriculture officer, said the state government has planned to supply 15,000 quintals of seeds to farmers in the district out of which 7,000 quintals of seeds will be available along with pesticides and fertilizer from next week.

PNN