Ants are often seen roaming in the house and people consider it normal phenomenon. According to astrology, these ants have some signs for us. Although, colour of the ants red or black matters a lot; apart from this, attention should also be paid to whether the ants are going up or down in a row. If ants are constantly seen in the house, then it means that something or the other is going to happen in life. Let us tell you what these signs indicate.

Up or down movement

If ants are going upwards in the house, then it can be a good sign. The ants moving upwards indicate your growth and progress whereas the descending order indicates loss.

Direction

If black ants come to your house from the north, then it is a good sign for you. If ants are seen coming from the east, you will positive news. Apart from this, if ants are seen from the west, then it is believed that you can travel outside.

Black ants

It is said that if black ants are seen in the house, it means that the days of happiness and opulence are ahead. It is auspicious to feed black ants.

Red ants

According to astrology, if red ants are seen in the house, then it is not considered an auspicious sign. Red ants are indicating future troubles, disputes and expenditures. On the other hand, if red ants are seen in the house with an egg in their mouth, then this sign is auspicious. It means that there will be some progress in your house.