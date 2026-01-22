Bhubaneswar: The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has directed the Deputy Director of Mines (Khurda) to conduct an immediate enquiry into the allegations of illegal mining and violation of environment norms at Ramchandrapur Laterite Quarry-2 in the district.

In a letter issued January 20, the SEIAA stated that it has received a complaint from Ramchandrapur villagers alleging that the successful bidder of the quarry has commenced extraction of laterite stone and morrum without obtaining mandatory statutory clearances. The assessment authority has also asked the Mines department to verify the allegations and take appropriate action under the provisions of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, if violations are proved.

According to the complaint by the villagers, the quarry was among eight advertised for tender by the Deputy Director of Mines (Khurda Circle) September 12, 2025. The complainants alleged that the successful bidder started mining operations by uprooting existing trees at the laterite quarry (Plot No- 640, Khata No- 468) in Ramchandrapur mouza. The villagers also claimed that the bidder started extraction activities without securing environmental clearance (EC) from SEIAA and without obtaining consent to establish (CTE) and consent to operate (CTO) from the State Pollution Control Board. They further alleged that although the lease was intended primarily for laterite stone, morrum is being illegally extracted and transported from the site, causing severe loss to the state exchequer. The complaint also highlighted environmental damage, alleging that several mature cashew trees were uprooted without permission from the Forest Department or any competent authority.

Citing the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court of India in Deepak Kumar vs State of Haryana, the villagers pointed out that mining activity, even in areas less than five hectares, cannot be carried out without prior EC. Demanding strict action, the villagers urged the authorities to conduct a detailed enquiry, seize machinery used for illegal mining, impose exemplary penalties, and cancel the lease if statutory violations are confirmed. Photographs have reportedly been submitted to support their claims.