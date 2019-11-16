Cuttack: Many police stations in the Silver City here have no care for the safekeeping of seized vehicles, narcotics and other goods, it’s alleged.

As per the allegation, seized goods have been stolen from the ‘malkhana’ of police station in the city. Besides, many seized goods including vehicles are rusting away at police stations in the absence of proper storage facility.

Even today, Badambadi, Cantonment, Cuttack Sadar, Choudwar, Jagatpur and Purighat police stations in the city do not have proper ‘malkhana’ for safekeeping of seized vehicles, gold and narcotics.

The authorities of these police stations usually store seized gold, money and other valuables in the custody rooms for women. On the other hand, the seized vehicles are kept on the open places near the offices of these police stations.

According to sources, a seized SUV had been stolen from the premises of Jagatpur police station May 2, 2014. Subsequent investigation has found that a home guard of the police station was involved in the theft. A case had been registered against the home guard and four others in connection with the incident, sources said.

Similarly, at least seven quintal cannabis had been stolen from the malkhana of GRP police station in the city May 7, 2017. The personnel of Government Railway Police (GRP) had seized the cannabis from the city railway station, sources said. The inspector in-charge of the GRP police station was shifted over the incident.

Apart from that, the engines, tyres and other parts of seized vehicles have also been stolen from some police stations.

It is learnt that senior officials of the Commissionerate police do not bother to review the safekeeping of seized goods. Officials of the police stations often suppress the incidents of theft on their premises to save their image.

There were also allegations that some police officers used to shield the accused by helping miscreants to steal seized goods from police stations. “Many seized goods often rust away at police malkhana. The accused are let off by the courts in the absence of evidence,” said a source.

“There are allegations that some police officers misappropriate seized valuables from malkhana. To avoid investigation, they inform the higher authorities that the seized goods have rusted away,” said social activist Deepak Acharya.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhilesvar Singh said he was busy in overseeing law and order at the annual Baliyatra.