Los Angeles: Singer Selena Gomez feels she does not need to wear make-up to feel pretty.

“When I am everyday me, I’m not wearing that much because I do feel really beautiful sometimes and I just don’t want to focus too much on it. And my job entails a lot of (make-up),” she said on Instagram.

She also talked about the ambition behind her make-up label Rare Beauty.

Gomez said: “I see what you guys see and I see people who have the most perfect skin and it’s like, ‘Wait, can make-up really do that?’ And sometimes it’s just yourself. It’s what actually you are… that’s exactly what we want to do at Rare is highlight the things that make you you.”

The “Only Murders in the Building” star has enjoyed significant success as a singer and as an actress in her career but her beauty brand has seen her personal fortune top the $1 billion landmark, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Gomez is actually worth an eye-watering $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg, which has included the actress on its Billionaires Index for the very first time.

Despite this, Selena has no intention of selling her brand anytime soon.

She previously told TIME magazine: “I will admit it overwhelms me sometimes. I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I’ll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty. I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that’s it.”

Gomez recently took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures and videos of herself attending a volleyball game in Telluride, Colorado.

The first picture in her carousel had a placard which reads, “Selena Gomez, please sing the National Anthem at one of the home games . Friday 6:00 pm, Saturday 1:00. THS volleyball team”.

In the following pictures, she could be seen interacting with the volleyball players and posing with them for the camera.

She wrote in the caption, “They asked!! Couldn’t help it, it’s my first time in Telluride”.