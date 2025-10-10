Bhubaneswar: The senior citizens have a significant role to play in realising the vision of a developed India and in making India a ‘vishwaguru’ (global leader), said Nityananda Gond, Odisha Minister for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department.

While attending the State-Level Senior Citizens’ Day 2025 event organised by the SSEPD Department in Bhubaneswar Friday, Gond also added that the state government is taking all the necessary measures to address the problems faced by the senior citizens in the state.

“Senior citizens have a significant role to play in realising the vision of a Developed India and in making India a Vishwaguru (global leader). The government is fully aware of the problems faced by senior citizens and is taking necessary measures for their resolution. By drawing inspiration, blessings, and experience from our elders across various walks of life, we can certainly achieve these national goals,” said the SSPED Minister.

He also urged all to remember and honour the contributions of our elders every day. Gond noted that senior citizens are invaluable sources of knowledge and experience.

“Their wisdom and guidance are immensely helpful in building and developing a healthy society,” stated the minister. Bhubaneswar (Ekamra) MLA Babu Singh, who attended the programme, stated that it is the collective responsibility of every section of society to ensure that senior citizens are given due importance and provided with social and economic security, without considering them as burdens.

“We must always remember that elderly people are not a burden. By moving forward with their experience, ideals, and blessings, we can lead a life of happiness and peace,” he said.

On this occasion, senior citizens were sensitised and made aware of financial literacy, digital literacy, and cyber safety. Apart from senior officials of the SSPED department, the event was also attended by a large number of senior citizens, intellectuals, and representatives from voluntary organisations.

IANS