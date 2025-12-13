Chhatrapur: Senior Citizen forum led by former MLA Ashok Kumar Choudhury and Retd All India Bank Federations’ Secretary Profullo Kumar Patnaik presented a letter to the Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan urging to expedite the development of the district headquarters town.

As per the letter, Chhatrapur town has been reeling under fatal road accidents that have claimed innocent lives near the major junctions in the NH16 within a week. There was a huge public uproar, following which the senior citizens expressed deep concern and urged the district administration to start the flyover construction at both junctions. The Collector has assured to expedite the process of construction and ordered the contractors to start the project at the earliest. The forum also mentioned including a foot overbridge on the NH-16 to facilitate pedestrians crossing the busy stretch.

Apart from that, a bypass of Chhatrapur routing the NH through Science College Square to Gopalpur Port, is slated to begin after the project is handed over to the state government from Adani Enterprises. The senior citizens’ forum also emphasised on the problems arising because of monkeys for decades, which have kept the locals under severe stress round-the-clock. They urged the Collector to guide the forest department to capture the monkeys and release them in dense forests.’