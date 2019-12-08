Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and former higher education minister of Odisha Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty passed away at his residence here late Saturday night. He was 93.

Late Mohanty was elected to Odisha Assembly three times from different constituencies in Kendrapara district winning the poll in 1971, 1985 and 1995. He served as a minister of revenue and education departments during his years in electoral politics.

Mohanty first contested and won the election in 1971 on Praja Socialist Party ticket and the fought the other two elections as a Congress candidate.

Leaders across the party lines are reaching his residence to pay their final tributes to the departed leader who brought in revolutionary changes in the fields of education and cooperative society in the state.

PNN