Since the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission, people have been taking cleanliness drives seriously and actively participating in numerous campaigns. However, amidst this growing awareness, a video goes viral on social media, claiming that a senior IRCTC official was caught throwing garbage from a moving train.

In the video, some passengers inside the train can be seen objecting to the official’s actions, but despite their protests, he remained negligent and discarded the waste. As soon as the video surfaced, people expressed their displeasure on social media, demanding action from the railway administration.

Many users questioned the integrity of railway officials, saying, “When railway officials themselves do not follow cleanliness rules, how can we expect common passengers to do so?”

Reacting to the matter, the Indian Railway Service (@RailwaySeva) responded on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), stating:

“We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.), Train No., Date of the incident, and Mobile No. with us, preferably via DM, so that immediate action can be taken on your complaint. You may also raise your concern directly on RailMadad or dial 139 for speedy redressal.”

Following the video’s circulation, people have shared varied reactions. One user commented, “There is no need to change anything because we, people of this country, deserve this.” Another wrote, “When officials themselves break rules, what can be expected from general public?” Meanwhile, some users have demanded strict action from the railway authorities.

It is worth noting that Indian Railways has implemented strict cleanliness regulations under the Swachh Bharat Mission, imposing fines on those who litter trains and railway stations. In such a scenario, the act of a railway officer violating these rules raises serious concerns—are these regulations only meant for the general public?

Now, it remains to be seen what steps the Railways will take in this matter and what action will be taken against the guilty official.