Bhubaneswar: Senior photojournalist Ashok Panda was killed in a tragic road accident on his way to Puri Friday. He was 57.

According to reports, Panda was heading towards Puri on his motorcycle to cover the annual Ratha Jatra. An unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle near Satasankha around 5 am and departed the scene.

He was promptly sent to Capital Hospital. However, the doctor pronounced him dead.

Notably, Panda began his career as an ‘Eastern Press Agency’ photojournalist (EPA)