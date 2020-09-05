Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Friday took major action in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide. In this case, NCB has arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda.

After the arrest, Showik has made a big disclosure about Rhea.

According to reports, Showik has admitted to the NCB that he used to buy drugs for his sister Rhea. At the same time, Showik told NCB that he was in contact with drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatara.

As reported by Mid-Day, accused drug peddler Zaid Vilatara made some revelations. He told the NCB that Abdel Basit Parihar used to procure drugs from him and another drug peddler Kaizan Ibrahim on the instructions of Showik who would get drugs on the instructions of Rhea. Samuel, who was a mere house manager, would collect drugs, and then the drugs would be given to SSR. Payments were done through Google Pay by Showik.

Besides Showik and Miranda, the NCB has already arrested Zaid (21) and Parihar (23). They are currently in the probe agency’s custody.

Various angles surrounding the death of Rajput are being probed by three agencies with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) being the other two.

Rajput was found dead at his flat in Mumbai’s Bandra June 14.