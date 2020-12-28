Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices continued to rise on Monday with the BSE Sensex rising over 300 points.

Accordingly, the S&P BSE Sensex crosses the 47,300 points mark for the first time to the healthy buying witnessed during the initial phase of Monday’s trade.

Global cues especially the Presidential ascent given for the US stimulus was cited as the positive trigger by analysts.

Among sectors, banking, metal And oil and gas stocks led the across-the-board surge.

Around 9.30 a.m., Sensex was trading at 47,311.75, higher by 338.21 points or 0.72 per cent from its previous close.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading at 13,851.25, higher by 102 points or 0.74 per cent from its previous close.

IANS