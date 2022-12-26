Mumbai: Equity benchmarks ended with a jump of over 1 per cent Monday after four days of losses amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 721.13 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 60,566.42. During the day, it jumped 988.49 points or 1.65 per cent to 60,833.78.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 207.80 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 18,014.60.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, ITC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Tata Motors were the major winners.

Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green.

The US markets ended in positive territory Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 3.63 per cent to USD 83.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net of Rs 706.84 crore Friday, according to exchange data.