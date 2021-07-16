Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices shed gains Friday morning to trade on a flat-to-negative note after touching record highs during the initial trade.

The BSE Sensex touched an all-time high of 53,290.81 and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange hit a record level of 15,952.35 points.

Healthy buying witnessed in telecom, metal and healthcare stocks, while banking stocks fell.

Around 10.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 53,149.24, lower by 9.61 points or 0.02 per cent from its previous close of 53,158.85.

It opened at 53,244.40 and touched an intraday low of 53,131.09 points.

The Nifty50 was trading at 15,923.55, lower by just 0.65 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ITC, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel, while the major losers were HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.