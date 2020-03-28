Palghar: Four migrant workers from Rajasthan were crushed to death and three seriously injured when a tempo ran over them as they were walking along a highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district Saturday.

The victims were among hordes of migrants who were stopped at Maharashtra-Gujarat border and sent back as they were trying to return to their home states amid lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The incident took place on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Parol village in Vasai tehsil around 3 am, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

As the group of seven was walking back towards Mumbai after they were stopped at the state’s border, a speeding tempo ran over them, he said.

While four of them died on the spot, three others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Mangilal Bhat (55), Nikhil Pandya (32), Naresh Kalasuva (18) and Kaluram Bagore (18).

The tempo driver, who fled the scene, was later arrested by the Virar police, he added.

A case under sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered against the driver, Katkar said.

