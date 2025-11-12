New Delhi: South African duo of spinner Senuran Muthusamy and skipper Laura Wolvaardt have been named winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for October 2025, following standout performances in Tests and Women’s ODI World Cup, respectively.

Muthusamy earned the honour in the men’s category ahead of fellow spinners, Pakistan’s Noman Ali and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, for his all-round display in the drawn Test series against Pakistan, claiming 11 wickets in Lahore and top-scoring with 89 in Rawalpindi.

“It feels great to be named the Player of the Month by the ICC, especially since it comes for performances in Test cricket, a format that every player wants to excel in. Playing for a side that won the ICC World Test Championship this year is a matter of great pride.

“I was privileged to be part of such a competitive series in Pakistan and am happy to have contributed with both ball and bat. I would like to thank my teammates for their support and look forward to contributing to my team in the years to come,” he said.

Laura, meanwhile, dominated the ICC Women’s World Cup, scoring 470 runs in October alone, including hitting three fifties and a match-winning 169 in the semi-final against England in Guwahati. She edged out competition from India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for the monthly award.

“It’s an honour to win this award following the team’s World Cup performances in India, as part of a historic event for women’s cricket. The tournament featured outstanding matches and remarkable displays, which makes this recognition especially meaningful.

“While winning the tournament would have been ideal, we take pride in our victories and the unbreakable spirit we showed, while remaining confident that an ICC World Cup title is within reach. I appreciate everyone’s support, and I will always strive to make you proud on the field,” she said.

IANS