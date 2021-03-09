Los Angeles: Tennis star Serena Williams has said she’s ‘proud’ of Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Serena Williams called Meghan ‘my selfless friend’ in an Instagram post after the sit-down aired Sunday night in the US. Serena praised the former Duchess of Sussex as ‘brave’.

“I know it is never easy,” Serena said in the caption. “You are strong – both you and Harry.””

Meghan revealed in the interview that she experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family. She also said there were concerns within the palace while she was pregnant with son Archie about how dark his skin might be.

Serena said Meghan’s words ‘illustrate the pain and cruelty’ she has experienced.

“I know firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us, to break us down and demonise us,” Serena wrote.

“The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimisation are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal,” the former World No. 1 added.

Serena said she wants her daughter, Meghan’s daughter and ‘your daughter’, referring to readers, ‘to live in a society that is driven by respect’.