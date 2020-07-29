Berhampur: A clear case of medical negligence came to fore recently after family members of a COVID-19 patient was informed about the death of the man after four days of him passing away in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Basant Kumar Sahoo (49) from Ganapati Nagar area of Berhampur.

Family members of Sahoo have brought serious allegations against the healthcare delivery mechanism provided by TATA COVID Hospital at Sitalapalli.

Also Read: IMD issues yellow warning for several districts

According to them, Sahoo was admitted in the COVID hospital July 19 after he tested positive for Coronavirus. He was in contact with his family members till July 24. However, after July 24 his phone went switched-off.

Worried over this, Sahoo’s family member contacted the helpline number to know about the health condition of Sahoo. A hospital staff informed them about Sahoo’s critical condition and that he was taken to the ICU. Till July 27, family members were being informed about Sahoo’s critical condition.

A day later, hospital authorities called Sahoo’s family members July 28 and informed them about Sahoo’s death since July 24.

“We were speaking to him (Sahoo) till July 24 noon and he was critical. Later, we could not contact him directly. Yesterday, the concerned hospital authorities called over the phone and informed us about his death since July 24,” said Sahoo’s brother-in-law.

Alleging negligent nature of hospital authority Sahoo’s family member lodged an FIR against hospital authority in Badabazar Police Sation Tuesday night.

After knowing about the FIR, TATA COVID Hospital CEO Dr Sangram Keshari Patra issued a press note and said after the death of Basanta Sahoo July 24 we had been searching for the contact address of his family members.

“His body was preserved for four days and the hospital authority informed BeMC and Aska BDO Umashankar Mishra to inform the family members of Sahoo about his death,” Patra added.

PNN