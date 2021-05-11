Puri: A servitor of Srimandir was injured when another servitor attacked him inside the temple complex, Puri superintendent of police K Vishal Singh said here, Monday. Singh said that police registered a criminal case against Bulu Panda, the accused, and conducted raids to arrest him.

According to a complaint filed with Singhadwar police by the injured servitor Rana Simhari, Bulu Panda attacked him while he was standing at Ananda Bazar and that left him with bleeding injury.

This is the second such instance since the closure of temple for devotees. Earlier, two Jagannath Temple Police personnel had engaged in a fight.

Agencies