Puri: Srimandir authority has decided on the use of special handloom masks for servitors of the Rath Yatra festival as a precaution against coronavirus.

The call was taken Friday evening by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). The masks will be supplied by Boyanika, it was reported.

The SJTA placed an order of 5000 masks after examining an initial sample of masks with unique designs.

Boyanika, that represents the primary weavers’ cooperative societies of Odisha, is synonymous with the preservation of heritage designs, promotion of new contemporary fabric and providing a national and international platform to the local weavers of Odisha.

The co-operative and its affiliate weaver’s products are certified by the Handloom mark and are acclaimed for selling the best of the state’s handlooms adhering to strict quality standards.

The masks will be designed keeping in view the colours of the three chariots and will be made of the popular ‘Bandha’ handloom. The servitors have been instructed to wear the masks for the entire duration of the Rath Yatra festival.

Notably, the State Government had earlier decided to conduct the Rath Yatra sans devotees this year.

