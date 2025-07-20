Bhubaneswar: A landmark expert session titled “AI, Mobile Broadband, and Cybersecurity: The Future of Digital India” was recently held at the prestigious Bosch Auditorium of CV Raman Global University (CGU), Bhubaneswar.

The event was jointly organised by the IEEE Student Chapter CGU, Atal Incubation Centre (AIC-CGU), and the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC-CGU).

The session featured an insightful keynote address by the director of Cybersecurity at PwC India, Dr Debabrata Nayak, who offered a comprehensive perspective on how emerging technologies are reshaping India’s digital landscape.

The event was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including CGU VC Prof Bansidhar Majhi and Professor and Research Advisor, along with programme heads, interdisciplinary faculty members Ganapati Panda, and an enthusiastic gathering of students and researchers.

Dr Nayak’s address came at a critical juncture, as India undergoes a rapid transformation into a tech-driven knowledge economy amid a surge in cyber frauds.

His talk delved into the converging evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G/6G mobile broadband technologies, and cybersecurity, framing them not just as tools of convenience but as strategic enablers of national development, economic resilience, and digital sovereignty.

Citing real-world applications, Dr Nayak illustrated how AI is permeating every layer of Indian society, from automating supply chains and enhancing medical diagnostics to revolutionising e-governance and transforming financial services.

The session delved into how 5G is paving the way for 6G, expected to deliver data speeds 100 times faster, sub-millisecond latency, and support for massive machine-type communications.

