Sambalpur: Police Wednesday arrested seven people on charges of killing a youth facing several criminal cases in this district November 3. The accused people attacked Chintu Bahadur with a sword, knife, and stones, causing his instant death. The attackers had a previous enmity with the deceased, police said.

Bahadur was accused of murdering the brother of one of the arrested people in 2019. Bahadur’s friend Satya Ranjan Dhala (Lipu), who was injured in the attack, managed to flee. He is now undergoing treatment at a hospital. Sambalpur Additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra said the deceased was involved in more than 25 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and extortion. The arrested were from Hirakud area in Sambalpur district.