East Godavari: Seven people were killed when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in this district Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Chilaka Pakala area of Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli mandal, East Godavari district.

“Seven people died. One person survived and he is alright. He is able to speak,” East Godavari district superintendent of police Narasimha Kishore told reporters.

The mini-truck laden with cashew nuts was going from Borrampalem in T Narasapuram mandal to Tadimalla in Nidadavolu mandal when the driver lost control and it overturned.

According to police, the deceased people succumbed to breathlessness after being stuck under sacks of cashew nuts.

Locals and police retrieved the bodies from under the sacks and sent them to Kovvuru government hospital for post-mortem.

