Khaira: A number of developmental projects including construction of two roads and new office buildings for five Revenue Inspectors (RIs) will be implemented in Khaira block of Balasore.

The new RI office buildings will be set up at Antara, Bartana, Kupari and Khaira. People of 15 panchayats will benefit from these seven projects.

Foundation stones for these projects were laid by Simulia MLA Jyotiprakash Panigrahy.

As per reports, Kaithagadia-Dungura road via Alda will be reconstructed and upgraded while another road from Ojhapokhari to Ada will be laid at a cost of Rs 4.88 crore.

PNN