Baripada: Seven sniffer dog squads have been deployed in Similipal in the last three years to curb poaching, even as the Forest department has intensified patrolling in the biosphere reserve.

Addressing a presser, Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) and Field Director of the Tiger Conservation Project, Prakash Chand Gogineni, stated that sniffer dog squads have been integrated with departmental teams to strengthen patrolling in sensitive and inaccessible areas of Similipal. These sniffer dogs have played a crucial role in assisting the Forest department during raids, successfully tracking poachers.

In 2021, two trained German Shepherd sniffer dogs, Drona (Male) and Maya (Female), were deployed. Following their success, three more dogs—Leo (Male), a Belgian Shepherd; Khairi (Female), another Belgian Shepherd; and Honey (Female), a German Shepherd—were included in the squad in 2024. Furthermore, in 2025, two more German Shepherds, Chanka (Female) and Nanta (Male), are undergoing training.

These sniffer dogs can detect the footprints of intruding poachers and locate hunting equipment, helping to track poacher movements effectively. After receiving specialized training, the dogs are monitored by expert handlers.

