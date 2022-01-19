Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershower in between January 21 to January 24, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar forecasted in its mid-day bulletin Wednesday.

However, no significant synoptic system lies over the region.

As per the bulletin, dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the district of Subarnapur and shallow to moderate fog occurred at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Malkangiri of South Interior Odisha. Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha.

Minimum (night) temperatures observed no large change over Odisha. They were appreciably below normal at one or two places over Interior Odisha, below normal at most places over Coastal Odisha, at a few places over North interior Odisha, at one or two places over South Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 27.5 Degree Celsius was recorded at Bolangir and the lowest minimum temperature of 9.0 Degree Celsius was recorded at Keonjhar in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecasts and warnings for next five days:

Wednesday (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.01.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Nabarangpur and Koraput.

Thursday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.01.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha.

Friday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 22.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Gajapati.

Saturday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

Sunday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara and at one or two places over the remaining districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

No major change in the minimum (night) temperature during next 24 hours and gradual rise by 3°C to 4°C in the subsequent three days over the districts of Odisha.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood areas valid for the next 24 hours:

Fog in morning hours and mainly clear sky later in the day. The Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 25°C and 12°C, respectively.

PNN