Bhubaneswar: The people of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and districts like Angul, Sambalpur and Deogarh in Odisha woke up to a thick blanket of fog enveloping the areas Wednesday morning as the cold wave continued across the state.

Fog also prevailed in other parts of the state disrupting road, rail and air traffic.

Official sources said that the fog reduced the visibility to 50 metres and continued from midnight to 8:30 am and 9 am.

Similarly, traffic in the cities and districts including on the National Highways passing through the aforementioned districts and cities witnessed restricted drive for the fog condition. Flight schedule in the capital city was also affected.

“The dense fog forced me to drive slowly when I went to my office as I am on a morning shift Wednesday,” said, Swagat S. Acharya, a senior officer in a private company of Angul.

Officials of IMD said, “The moisture content in the air due to influence of a favourable wind pattern supported the fog.”

The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasted that similar conditions are likely to prevail tomorrow.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Sundargarh November 20, the Meteorological Centre said.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal November 21, it added.

