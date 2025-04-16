Nandapur: Widespread irregularities have been alleged in the construction of the Suku bridge, a Rs 81.34 crore worth project over the Kolab Reservoir in Koraput district, a report said.

The bridge, once completed, will connect more than 70 villages across Nandapur, Lamtaput, and Koraput blocks with the district headquarters town. However, the ongoing construction of the structure has been embroiled in various controversies.

It is alleged that large quantities of soil are being illegally excavated from nearby hills and used for construction, without proper authorisation. Moreover, thousands of truckloads of soil are reportedly being dug from the nearby hills and dumped into the Kolab reservoir for use in the bridge foundation. As a result, the reservoir is slowly getting buried.

This apart, no royalty has allegedly been paid by the contractors for the excavated soil, and authorities from the Mining, Revenue, and Irrigation departments have taken no action despite being aware of the development.

Local ecologists and intellectuals have raised concerns over this environmental violation and the lack of accountability.

Earlier (and at present), residents of the three blocks had to travel nearly 70 kilometres via Nandapur to reach Koraput due to the Kolab reservoir acting as a barrier. Many commuters risked their lives by travelling by the side of a narrow, two-foot-wide rail track on the Suku railway bridge over the reservoir.

To address this issue, the district administration and the state government had approved a new bridge project under the Biju Setu Yojana in the 2022-23 financial year. The Rs 81.34 crore project was sanctioned to be constructed parallel to the existing railway bridge (No.543).

The Rural Development Department in Koraput floated a tender and awarded the contract to Shailabala Constructions, which has since begun work on the bridge.

As per the departmental approval letter (No. 28541600692022/RD), September 28, 2022, no directives were issued to excavate soil and fill the reservoir during construction of the bridge. Local residents alleged that the contractor is proceeding arbitrarily.

According to complaints, the construction agency is illegally bringing down government-owned hills and dumping the excavated soil on both sides of the Kolab reservoir. No royalty has been paid for the extracted soil, which is considered a minor mineral, they alleged.

Local villagers further alleged that agencies, including the Koraput Rural Development Department, Mining Department, Revenue Department, and authorities managing the Kolab reservoir, have remained silent despite being aware of the development.

When questioned, an official of the Koraput Rural Development Department, requesting anonymity, said that excavation and reservoir filling supervision don’t fall under their jurisdiction. He maintained that the bridge construction should follow the DPR (Detailed Project Report) prepared by the department.

Pradeep Kumar Nayak, Deputy Director of the Minor Mineral Department, stated that such actions are illegal and punishable by law. “The issue (materials) in question falls under the list of minor minerals. The consultancy agency has yet to issue any formal response,” he said.

Krushnachandra Khuntia, District Mining Officer, said he has been made aware of the complaints. “The department has initiated proceedings to issue a notice and impose penalties on the contractor,” Khuntia said.

PNN