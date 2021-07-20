Thane: A film producer and two others were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket. They were running the sex racket in Mira Road of Thane district, police said Tuesday. The police had a tip-off that the film producer was running a sex racket. He was allegedly forcing women into flesh trade under the garb of giving them opportunity in his films. Giving this information, deputy commissioner of police crime Dr Mahesh Patil said the two associates were also nabbed along with the producer.

The racket was being operated from a housing complex in Mira Road since years, Patil said. He added that the main accused Khanayalal Balchandani was being helped by one Vanita Ingle, who acted as an agent.

The police sent a decoy customer and raided the premises in the housing complex. They arrested the three accused, and rescued two women from the complex, he added.

Offences under relevant sections of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) have been registered against the trio at the Mira Road police station, the official informed.

This development coming just after the arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Rak Kundra has sent shock waves through the film industry. Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in producing porn movies and uploading them on various apps. Kundra was produced in a court Tuesday and remanded to police custody till July 23. One of his associates has also been arrested.