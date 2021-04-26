Sambalpur: Police busted Monday a sex racket operating from a rented house at Sakhipada New Colony locality under Dhanupali police limits this town. A team from Dhanupali police station rescued two young women and arrested two persons during a raid. However, one person, said to be the kingpin behind the sex racket, managed to flee the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on the house and found the two persons and the two young women in compromising positions. Several objectionable materials were also seized from the house.

A woman and the owner of the house have been detained in this connection. A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

Notably, a flesh trade racket operating from a flat in an apartment in Bhubaneswar’s Laxmi Sagar area was busted, March 31. After the cops were tipped off about the sex racket, a team from Laxmi Sagar police station raided the flat and arrested two youths of Ganjam district and rescued two women.