Bargarh: Police Monday busted an alleged sex racket operating from a roadside dhaba near Dhanger under Bargarh rural police limits, rescuing a woman and arresting five persons, including a couple said to be running the operation.

The arrested have been identified as dhaba owner Atmaram Panda (54), his wife Pranati Panda (44), residents of Dhanger village and three customers — Nimai Sahu (29), Sumanta Bhoi (22), and Madan Banachhor (26), all from Adgaon village under Bargarh Sadar police limits. Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a surprise raid under the supervision of SDPO Padarabinda Tripathy, following directions from Superintendent of Police P.S. Meena.

During the raid, police detected the alleged prostitution activities and rescued a woman involved. Police seized used and unused condoms, 263.8 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor, 32 litres of country liquor, two motorcycles and Rs 26,260 in cash from their possession.

A case (No. 84/26) was registered at Bargarh Rural police station, and all the accused were later produced before a local court. Further investigation is underway. According to police, the dhaba owner and his wife had been running the illegal trade for some time, prompting the raid based on specific intelligence inputs.