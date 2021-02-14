Odagaon: In a crackdown, police busted a sex racket at a village under Odagaon block in Nayagarh district Saturday afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid on a house in the village. Police have arrested a middleman in this connection and rescued two women from the house, who were engaged in illegal flesh trade.

According to sources, residents of Akharia village under Odagaon block had been alleging that a sex racket was operating in a house for the past several days. On basis of allegations of villagers, a team of Odagaon police personnel raided the house in the afternoon.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe to find out any probable link of the racket with other rackets.

The two sex workers have been kept at a short-stay home here.

Further details are still awaited as the investigation is underway.

PNN