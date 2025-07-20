Balasore: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man inside a shop near Madhua Mill Square under Town police limits here July 17, police officials said Saturday.

The matter came to light after police registered a case and arrested the accused Sheikh Babu, 60, Saturday.

The accused, a resident of Badakhua area, was produced in the court and remanded to judicial custody after the court rejected his bail pleas.

The incident occurred when the girl was alone at the shop owned by her mother July 17.

The accused went to the shop and allegedly raped the girl, finding her alone.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation led by IIC Bijay Kumar Das over a complaint and arrested the accused.

PNN