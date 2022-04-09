Balasore: In a bid to diffuse the situation arising out of shackling of journalist Loknath Dalei at the Balasore DHH, authorities Friday transferred the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Nilagiri police station, Draupadi Das and investigation officer (IO) of the case Subarna Behera, to the Balasore district police headquarters.

Eastern Range Inspector General (IG) of Police, Narasingha Bhol said that the two will remain attached to the police headquarters till the completion of the probe.

Bhol also said that the incident is a ‘serious matter’ and a DSP rank officer has been assigned charge of the probe. One havildar has already been placed under suspension, he added.

Bhol termed the incident as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘unlawful’.

“Chaining a journalist to a hospital bed while he was undergoing treatment is an unfortunate and unlawful act. Action will be taken against erring officials following the probe,” Bhoi told reporters.

There was widespread condemnation of the incident. The Editors Guild of India (EGI) in a statement demanded stringent action against those guilty of chaining the journalist.

“The inhumane manner in which journalists, stringers, and district reporters are often treated by the police in an effort to suppress any independent reporting is a matter of grave concern,” the EGI said.

“Action must be taken against those who misuse state power,” it said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) took suo motu cognizance of media reports Friday and directed Bhol to submit a report within 15 days regarding the incident.

PNN