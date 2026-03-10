Chennai: If sources in the industry are to be believed, Hindi film industry star Shah Rukh Khan is to play a cop in Superstar Rajinikanth’s eagerly awaited action entertainer Jailer 2.

It may be recalled that IANS earlier reported that sources in the unit said only Shah Rukh Khan’s portions remained to be shot, and that the Hindi film industry star would begin shooting his portions in March this year. They had also said that once Shah Rukh’s portions, which will be shot over a period of seven to eight days, were shot, the film would be wrapped. Sources also said that Shah Rukh Khan’s role in the film would be an extended cameo.

Now, sources claim that the actor will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 has triggered huge anticipation among fans and film buffs for several reasons.

One of the prime reasons is that Jailer 2 promises to have loads of action and entertainment just like the first part, which went on to emerge as a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide.

Jailer 1, which opened to positive reviews, took a strong opening. In fact, the film’s overseas distributor, Ayngaran International, confirmed that the film had made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career!

Sources close to the unit say that Jailer 2 is shaping up well on the lines of Jailer 1.

It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had celebrated his 75th birthday on the sets of Jailer 2 last year.

The shooting of the second part of Jailer began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced March 10 last year.

Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film, which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala.

She said, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi have shot for Jailer 2.

Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part emerge as a blockbuster, is scoring the music for the second part as well.