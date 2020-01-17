Mumbai: A proud father Shah Rukh Khan shared photographs of his youngest son AbRam, whom the superstar fondly called his “gold medal”, after he won races. SRK Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a photo collage of AbRam along with the medals and certificates.

“Day at the Races…My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!” Shah Rukh captioned.

Day at the Races…My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!! pic.twitter.com/1k9NqjB65J — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 17, 2020

SRK married Gauri in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in “Zero”, where he was seen playing a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.