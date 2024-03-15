Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was most recently seen in the science fiction romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is now ‘back’ on the set of his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, Deva.

The movie stars Pooja Hegde, alongside Shahid.

The new schedule is unfolding in Mumbai, and it also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role.

Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen pulling off high-octane action sequences, elevating the intensity of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a monochrome picture, with his back towards the camera. He is wearing a sleeveless T-shirt, and jeans.

The actor is standing on a balcony, and smoke can be seen coming out of his mouth.

Shahid is flaunting his bulked up physique.

The post is captioned: ” ‘Back’ on set DEVA!!”

One fan commented: “Deva is coming for ruling”, another said: “all the best keep working hard.”

Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.

Meanwhile, in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid shared the screen space with Kriti Sanon.