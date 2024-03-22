Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently shooting for the new schedule of his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, Deva in Mumbai, Friday shared a fresh glimpse from the set of the movie, along with the director Rosshan Andrrews.

Last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid took to Instagram, where he enjoys 46.3 million followers, and dropped an intense click from the set, wherein he can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue denims.

The snap shows Rosshan explaining something to Shahid, while the latter is carefully listening to the filmmaker.

The Jab We Met actor is flaunting his chiselled arms, and short haircut.

The post is captioned: “Do what you love and you don’t need to work another day in your life! Making movies is magic. On set DEVA.”

Shahid gave the tune of the song ‘Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough’ by Michael Jackson to his post.

Actress Pooja Hegde, who is starring alongside the Kabir Singh fame star, commented on the post and said: “Roshan sir in swing”.

The movie also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen pulling off high-octane action sequences, elevating the intensity of the film.

Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.

Meanwhile, in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid shared the screen space with Kriti Sanon.