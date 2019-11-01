Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor is preparing hard for the Hindi remake of Telegu film Jersey. He has started training to hone his cricketing skills for the role of a cricketer in the movie.

“It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next film. It is a wonderful inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply,” Shahid Kapoor said about the movie. The film’s shoot will start in Chandigarh this month

According to a source, Shahid Kapoor is ‘learning the ropes of playing a cricketer on screen by regularly going for the cricket sessions’. A picture of Shahid taking cricket training is out. In the image, he is seen holding a bat in his hands.

Jersey will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the original as well. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is scheduled to release August 28, 2020.

It must be stated here that in the last couple of years, Shahid Kapoor has stunned the audience by his superb portrayal of roles. Kabir Singh which became a runaway hit, is a prime example of how Shahid has matured as an actor.

