New Delhi: O’ Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, has earned Rs 9.01 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day of its release, the makers said Saturday.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the film released in theatres Friday and also stars Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Production banner shared the news with a post on its official X handle, which featured the film’s poster. “Ustara strikes. 9.01 CRORE NBOC INDIA DAY 1. In cinemas now,” read the text over the poster.

The film revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, essayed by Kapoor and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Dimri). It also marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj after their works on Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.