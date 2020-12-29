Mumbai: Indian author, newspaper columnist, interior designer, film producer, and former film actress Twinkle Khanna, wife of superstar Akshay Kumar turns a year older today. She shares her birthday with her father and superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Twinkle is known for her gorgeous looks in the 90s. There was a time when everyone was crazy for the birthday girl but she lost her heart to Akshay Kumar. Today we will tell you some unknown things related to Twinkle that very few people know about.

Twinkle was engaged twice to Akshay Kumar. Twinkle started feeling very upset after her break up with Akshay for the first time. The news of Akshay’s affairs with Other Hindi film actresses like Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon was in the headlines, due to which the relationship between Twinkle and Akshay weakened. But, after some time the relationship started improving after he distanced himself from other actresses.

Later, in 2001, both of them got married.Twinkle had a unique condition for the marriage. Akshay has said in one of his interviews that Twinkle was very excited for her movie “Mela” also starring superstar Aamir Khan and his brother. Twinkle believed that this movie would definitely be a blockbuster hit. She told Akshay that if this film flops, then she will marry him. The movie ‘Mela’ got flopped and they both got married.

Twinkle has worked with every superstar of the time during her career. Very few know that she has rejected Karan Johar’s evergreen film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan Johar had once revealed that he wrote the role of Tina eyeing Twinkle in mind.

Twinkle was interested in interior decoration from the beginning. This is the reason why she distanced herself from films. Let me tell you that there is also a lifestyle store of Twinkle Khanna in Mumbai, named The White Window.

Let us tell you that there was a time when actor Shahid Kapoor was crazy about Twinkle Khanna. Shahid had told in an interview that when he was a teenager he used to chase Twinkle with his friend just to get a glimpse of her. At that time, Twinkle was shooting for the film Itihaas and the same film also featured Shahid’s mother Neelima Azim.