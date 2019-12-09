Buguda: The forest department has initiated efforts for beautification of Buddhakhol– a Shaivite shrine near here in Ganjam district.

According to sources, the department has plans to give this tourist spot a facelift and improve basic facilities available here, to attract more tourists from within and outside the state.

As per the proposed plan, the department will set up an eco-park in this vicinity. A few days back, Ghumusar (Southern) DFO Satya Narayan Behera had visited the site.

In the nearby Kiriamba reserve forest, nine hectares of land has been identified for the purpose. Engineers, A Subhalaxmi and Bibhash Paramguru, of the state architecture department have surveyed Buddhakhol and its nearby areas, sources said.

After the architectural team submits its report along with the plan layout to the forest department, a detailed project report (DPR) and cost estimate will be prepared and handed over to the state government.

An ecological park is developed as an amusement park, without hampering its natural environment, so that, biodiversity in the surroundings remains unaffected. A particular area of an existing forest cover is demarcated and brought under intensive management, specifically for this purpose.

Buddhakhol, situated 3 km away from Buguda, is frequently visited by tourists and picnickers. Amidst the natural surroundings there is a cluster of five temples atop the hill.

Panchu Mahadev (Lord Shiva) is the presiding deity of Buddhakhol. A perennial stream flowing down the hill forms a majestic waterfall. Many Buddhist remains were found here earlier, which indicates that it was a Buddhist settlement.

There are numerous caves in this vicinity, one of which is called Siddha Gumpha, where Buddhist monks were said to have performed meditation. A large number of people gather here on the occasion of Shivaratri and Kartika Purnima.