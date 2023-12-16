Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday said that the Shakti Samman is not just a recognition of individual achievements, but it’s a celebration of the strength and resilience of women in our society. Speaking virtually on the sidelines of the second edition of Shakti Samman, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Indian Women Network (IWN) here Friday, the CM said that the unwavering dedication and unparalleled contributions of all the awardees will enrich the society and inspire the young women of the state. “This success is proof of the resilience of women in our society,” he said. At the CII IWN Shakti Samman, 30 women of the state were awarded in seven categories namely media and entertainment, enterprises, social entrepreneurship, sports, health and wellness, promisining entrepreneurship, inspirational entrepreneur, and honour entrepreneur.

Speaking on the occasion, Industry and MSME Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said, “The women who have won the award have not only brought glory to themselves but have also taken the society forward, removed barriers and paved the way for progress. This achievement is a symbol of empowerment and will be an inspiration for all and will show the way for future generations to move forward. It will create a society of equality for all. He said institutions like CII IWN have an important role to play in bringing successful women forward.” Industry principal secretary Hemant Sharma said, “The government has introduced several schemes for women. But there is a lack of necessary awareness about them. CII IWN can play an important role in creating awareness among women about these schemes. He called upon the Government and CII to work together towards women’s empowerment.”

Addressing the conference, CII Odisha president Shashi Shekhar Mohanty said, “Shakti Samman will inspire women to continue their remarkable work and build a bright future.” He congratulated all the women who have been honoured with Shakti Samman and wished them a bright future.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP