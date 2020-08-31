Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra has shared a throwback video that captures her dancing to a number by rapper Naezy. She says she really misses dancing.

“Throwbacckkkk .. argh I miss dancing, Choreography @jueevaidya Aafat waapas@naezythebaa,” she captioned the clip, where she dances even as Naezy’s “Aafat wapas” plays.

Sanya sports an all-black ensemble paired with white sneakers in the clip.

The actress was recently seen in the digitally-released film, Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan. Even as garners praise for her performance in the film, Sanya is gearing up for her upcoming roster of releases.

She will be seen in Ludo, Anurag Basu’s dark anthology comedy film co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi. The film has entered post production stage.

Her other forthcoming project is Pagglait, a dramedy that also features Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav.