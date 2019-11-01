Mumbai: Actress Shamata Anchan, who shares screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in AR Murugadoss’ upcoming Tamil thriller Darbar, has praised the iconic actor. She has said that Rajinikanth makes co-stars feel special on the set.

“I was nervous about shooting with Rajini Sir because he is the country’s biggest superstar. But things were really different. Rajinikanth was so humble and sweet and he even made his co-actors feel special. Above that he is an amazing performer,” said Shamata Anchan.

“His (Rajinikanth) aura is so comforting. He is friendly with everyone on the set, and because of this there is a sort of friendship that I created amongst everyone on the set,” Shamata added.

Darbar sees Rajinikanth playing a cop named Aditya Arunachalam.

Shamata is mainly known for her role in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s TV show Everest.

IANS