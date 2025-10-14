A shocking video has emerged from Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, showing three police personnel sitting at a liquor shop and drinking alcohol in their uniforms. According to reports, one of them is a sub-inspector. Following the emergence of this video, questions are being raised on social media about police conduct, and people are demanding action against the personnel and officers involved. It is reported that the Superintendent of Police (SP) has suspended all three police officers after the video surfaced. The video is now going viral on social media.

In the video circulating on social media, three police officers are seen sitting inside a liquor shop, wearing uniforms. One of them is seen pouring a drink from a liquor bottle into a glass, while another holds a water bottle. A third policeman is seen sitting nearby.

Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar released a statement saying that the three policemen have been suspended after being found drinking alcohol in uniform. He said the police uniform is a symbol of discipline and responsibility, and such conduct is not acceptable under any circumstances.