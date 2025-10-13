Ajmer: A shameful act by a female intern doctor from a government hospital in Ajmer, Rajasthan, is going viral on social media and has raised many eyebrows.

In the viral video, an elderly man accidentally bumped his shoulder into the female doctor, prompting her to beat him. A video of the incident has surfaced, reportedly from JLN Hospital. The patient is seen near the hospital gate when he accidentally bumps into the female doctor. The doctor then slaps the elderly patient repeatedly for several minutes.

“In a government hospital in Ajmer, a female doctor slapped an elderly man for 10 minutes after his shoulder bumped into her” More power to her and her feminism, amazing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xZCEZTzdsT — 𝕲𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖍 * (@ggganeshh) October 13, 2025

According to reports, the incident took place Friday morning. CCTV footage shows a female doctor and an elderly patient having a minor altercation while leaving the OPD. The female doctor then became enraged and began assaulting the patient. No one intervened as she slapped the elderly man, as seen in the video. The accused female doctor not only hit the elderly patient but also demanded an apology.

Following the incident, the hospital administration confirmed that it occurred near the emergency wing of JLN Hospital. CCTV footage is being examined, and a report has been requested from the relevant unit. Officials stated that indiscipline or mistreatment of patients will not be tolerated at the hospital. The matter is being investigated.