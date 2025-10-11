Women across the country celebrated Karwa Chauth, a festival observed for the long life of their husbands.
However, in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, a man observed the fast for his friend, drawing attention and surprise. Dressed in a bridal lehenga and adorned with makeup, he arrived at the market with his friend, leaving onlookers astonished. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.
The scene unfolded Friday evening in the city’s Sadar Bazaar, where a young man, Vinod Sharma, was seen sitting on a bike dressed like a bride. People initially mistook him for one until they realised he was observing Karwa Chauth for his close friend, Harish Sharma.
Also Read: Lights out, students under chairs as terrifying video of 7.6 quake rocks Philippines
#Watch जब गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं मिली, तो बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने रखा व्रत..! भिंड में करवा चौथ पर दोस्ती का अनोखा रंग दो दोस्तों ने कुछ ऐसे व्रत रखकर निभाया प्यार.#Bhind #MP #Karwachath #friend #love pic.twitter.com/Yq3qTFn0Wa
— Mukund Shahi (@Mukundshahi73) October 11, 2025
Vinod said he was following all the traditional rituals of the festival, including fasting, performing puja, and offering water from a karva (water pot).
After the video surfaced online, it triggered a wave of reactions; some praised it as an act of true friendship, while others dismissed it as a joke. Vinod later clarified that the video was created solely for entertainment.
Orissa POST- Odisha’s No.1 trusted English Daily