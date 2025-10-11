Women across the country celebrated Karwa Chauth, a festival observed for the long life of their husbands.

However, in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, a man observed the fast for his friend, drawing attention and surprise. Dressed in a bridal lehenga and adorned with makeup, he arrived at the market with his friend, leaving onlookers astonished. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The scene unfolded Friday evening in the city’s Sadar Bazaar, where a young man, Vinod Sharma, was seen sitting on a bike dressed like a bride. People initially mistook him for one until they realised he was observing Karwa Chauth for his close friend, Harish Sharma.

Vinod said he was following all the traditional rituals of the festival, including fasting, performing puja, and offering water from a karva (water pot).

After the video surfaced online, it triggered a wave of reactions; some praised it as an act of true friendship, while others dismissed it as a joke. Vinod later clarified that the video was created solely for entertainment.